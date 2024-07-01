|
Citation
|
Kiefer AW, Aitcheson-Huehn N, Armitano-Lago CN, MacPherson R, Willoughby D, Silva PL. J. Sci. Med. Sport 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Sports Medicine Australia, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39107226
|
Abstract
|
This study explores visuomotor control in athletes for collision avoidance using virtual reality. Thirty-nine athletes navigated dynamic scenarios, pursuing a virtual target while avoiding two to five virtual defenders. Confirmatory Factor Analysis validated a model that captured two features of scanning behavior based on head movements recorded during activity: the overall amount and temporal pattern. Linear mixed models showed that these features significantly differentiated successful from unsuccessful defender avoidance (p < .05), suggesting that efficient environmental scanning is crucial for collision avoidance while highlighting the potential of visuomotor interventions to reduce collision-related sport injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Collisions; Navigation; Virtual reality; Visual scanning; Visuomotor control