McPherson AL, Zuleger TM, Barber Foss KD, Warren SM, Hogg JA, Diekfuss JA, Myer GD. J. Sport Rehab. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Human Kinetics Publishers)
39106969
CONTEXT: There is a well-established increased risk of lower-extremity (LE) musculoskeletal (MSK) injury following a sport-related concussion (SRC). Neuromuscular training programs improve biomechanics associated with LE MSK injury and reduce LE MSK injury incidence, but their relative effectiveness in athletes with history of SRC is unknown. The purpose of this study was to evaluate LE MSK injury incidence in female adolescent athletes with history of SRC following a neuromuscular training intervention.
Language: en
adolescent; injury prevention; mild traumatic brain injury