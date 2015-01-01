Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Bisexual women experience disparities in alcohol use outcomes compared to both lesbian and heterosexual women. Bisexual women also experience higher rates of sexual violence (SV) and alcohol use following SV. We examined whether coping drinking motives mediate the link between adult SV severity and alcohol use and whether dimensions of binegativity (i.e., hostility, instability, irresponsibility) moderate the effects of SV.



METHOD: The sample consisted of 355 young (ages 18-35) cisgender bisexual women drinkers (Mage=25.8, 84.2% White) recruited via MTurk. Measures included: Sexual Experiences Survey-Short Form Victimization (Koss et al., 2007), Anti-Bisexual Experiences Scale (Brewster & Moradi, 2010), Modified Drinking Motives Questionnaire-Revised (Grant et al., 2007), and Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test Consumption subscale (Babor et al., 2001). The PROCESS macro for SPSS was used.



RESULTS: There was an interaction between SV severity and irresponsibility stereotypes in predicting coping motives. SV severity related to greater coping motives at mean and high, but not low, levels of irresponsibility stereotypes. Indirect effects of SV severity on alcohol use via coping motives were significant at mean and high, but not low, levels of irresponsibility stereotypes. Hostility and instability dimensions of binegativity did not interact with SV severity in predicting coping motives.



CONCLUSIONS: Results identified SV severity and irresponsibility stereotypes as compounding experiences that may explain greater alcohol use. Bisexual women exposed to this dimension of binegativity may be particularly vulnerable to drink alcohol to cope with distress following SV. Interventions for alcohol use may be enhanced by helping bisexual women cope with SV-related distress and irresponsibility stereotypes.

