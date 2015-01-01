|
Parrott D, Leone RM, Hequembourg A, Shorey RC, Eckhardt C, Stuart GL. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39105578
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Sexual and gender diverse (SGD) individuals are at heightened risk for intimate partner aggression (IPA) perpetration relative to their heterosexual and cisgender peers. Alcohol is a well-established cause of IPA perpetration in cisgender, heterosexual couples; however, minimal research has investigated the alcohol-IPA perpetration link in SGD couples. The relative lack of work in this area is a major barrier to addressing this health disparity. SGD individuals experience unique stressors related to their and/or their partner's intersecting minoritized identities that are critical to understanding alcohol-IPA etiology and informing culturally affirming intervention programming.
Domestic violence; Minority stress; LGBTQ; Alcohol Use; Intimate partner aggression (IPA)