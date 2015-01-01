SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Parrott D, Leone RM, Hequembourg A, Shorey RC, Eckhardt C, Stuart GL. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Alcohol Research Documentation, Inc., Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey)

DOI

10.15288/jsad.24-00008

PMID

39105578

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Sexual and gender diverse (SGD) individuals are at heightened risk for intimate partner aggression (IPA) perpetration relative to their heterosexual and cisgender peers. Alcohol is a well-established cause of IPA perpetration in cisgender, heterosexual couples; however, minimal research has investigated the alcohol-IPA perpetration link in SGD couples. The relative lack of work in this area is a major barrier to addressing this health disparity. SGD individuals experience unique stressors related to their and/or their partner's intersecting minoritized identities that are critical to understanding alcohol-IPA etiology and informing culturally affirming intervention programming.

METHOD: We advance prior work by members of the authorship team (see Parrott et al., 2023a; Shorey et al., 2019) to propose an integrative theoretical model that invokes (1) the I(3) Model to organize risk and resilience factors at the individual and dyadic level, and (2) Alcohol Myopia Theory to explain the mechanism by which proximal alcohol use facilitates IPA as a function of individual differences in those factors.

RESULTS: This integrative model provides a framework to understand how the confluence of stigma, minority stressors, proximal alcohol use, and other factors contribute to IPA perpetration in SGD couples.

DISCUSSION: Application of this integrative model has potential to facilitate more rigorous research (e.g., intensive longitudinal designs, dyadic analysis) focused on putative risk and resilience factors across the social ecology. Further, the model provides guidance for intervention development by identifying how individual (e.g., minority stress), relationship (e.g., relationship functioning), and structural factors (e.g., SGD stigma) interactively contribute to alcohol-facilitated IPA perpetration.


Language: en

Keywords

Domestic violence; Minority stress; LGBTQ; Alcohol Use; Intimate partner aggression (IPA)

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print