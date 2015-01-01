Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This follow up study examines whether a multi-component, high-visibility alcohol enforcement intervention implemented in 12 California cities had long-term effects on alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes beyond the time period of the original study. Previous results indicated a significant reduction in single vehicle nighttime (SVN) crashes among 15 to 30-year-olds in intervention cities relative to controls (Saltz et al., 2021).



METHOD: A randomized trial was conducted with 24 randomly chosen California cities from 2012 to 2017 to evaluate a multi-component intervention to reduce excessive drinking and driving while impaired among adolescents and young adults. Twelve of the cities were randomly assigned to the intervention condition and implemented high-visibility alcohol enforcement operations and other components from April 2013 to March 2016. Multi-level negative binomial regression analyses were conducted with motor vehicle crash data from 2010 to 2021 to examine whether single vehicle nighttime (SVN) crashes among 15 to 30-year-olds decreased in intervention cities relative to controls after the multi-component intervention was implemented. Analyses controlled for community sociodemographic characteristics, the overall time trend, the COVID pandemic, and pre-intervention levels of SVN crashes and adjusted for correlation of repeated observations within cities over time.



RESULTS: Regression analyses indicated a significantly lower level of monthly SVN crashes among 15-to-30-year-olds in intervention cities during post-intervention months through 2021 relative to control cities [Event Rate Ratio (95%CI) = 0.88 (0.79, 0.98), p<.05] when controlling for community sociodemographic characteristics, the overall time trend, COVID, and pre-intervention levels of SVN crashes.



CONCLUSIONS: Study findings suggest that a multi-component, high-visibility alcohol enforcement intervention can have long-term effects on alcohol-related motor vehicle crashes and related injuries and fatalities among adolescent and young adult drivers.

