Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Deliberate self-poisoning using pesticides as a means of suicide is an important public health problem in low- and middle-income countries. Three highly toxic pesticides-dimethoate, fenthion, and paraquat-were removed from the market in Sri Lanka between 2008 and 2011. In 2015, less toxic pesticides (chlorpyrifos, glyphosate, carbofuran, and carbaryl) were restricted. Subsequent outcomes have not been well described.



OBJECTIVE: To explore the association of pesticide bans with pesticide self-poisonings and in-hospital deaths. DESIGN, SETTING, AND PARTICIPANTS: In this cross-sectional study with an interrupted time series design, data were prospectively collected on all patients with deliberate self-poisonings presenting to 10 Sri Lankan hospitals between March 31, 2002, and December 31, 2019, and analyzed by aggregated types of poisoning. The correlates of pesticide bans were estimated within the pesticide group and on self-poisonings within other substance groups. The data analysis was performed between April 1, 2002, and December 31, 2019. EXPOSURES: Implementation of 2 sets of pesticide bans. MAIN OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: The main outcomes were changes in hospital presentations and in-hospital deaths related to pesticide self-poisoning as measured using segmented Poisson regression.



RESULTS: A total of 79 780 patients (median [IQR] age, 24 [18-34] years; 50.1% male) with self-poisoning from all causes were admitted to the study hospitals, with 29 389 poisonings (36.8%) due to pesticides. A total of 2859 patients died, 2084 (72.9%) of whom had ingested a pesticide. The first restrictions that targeted acutely toxic, highly hazardous pesticides were associated with an abrupt and sustained decline of the proportion of poisonings with pesticides (rate ratio [RR], 0.85; 95% CI, 0.78-0.92) over the study period and increases in poisonings with medications (RR, 1.11; 95% CI, 1.02-1.21) and household and industrial chemicals (RR, 1.20; 95% CI, 1.05-1.36). The overall case fatality of pesticides significantly decreased (RR, 0.33; 95% CI, 0.26-0.42) following the implementation of the 2008 to 2011 restrictions of highly hazardous pesticides. Following the 2015 restrictions of low-toxicity pesticides, hospitalizations were unchanged, and the number of deaths increased (RR, 1.98; 95% CI, 1.39-2.83).



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: These findings support the restriction of acutely toxic pesticides in resource-poor countries to help reduce hospitalization for and deaths from deliberate self-poisonings and caution against arbitrary bans of less toxic pesticides while more toxic pesticides remain available.

