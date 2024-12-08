Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a prevalent issue in the United States, despite universal screening measures for women of reproductive age. Orthopaedic surgeons have a unique opportunity to intervene in cases of IPV as musculoskeletal injuries, including fractures, are the second most common type of injury seen in IPV patients. This systematic literature review aims to identify patterns in musculoskeletal injuries caused by IPV to increase identification of patients afflicted by IPV.



METHODS: A comprehensive search of PubMed, PsycINFO, and Web of Science yielded 316 articles. Included were cohort studies and literature reviews of patients with an IPV-associated orthopaedic injury. Excluded were case studies, perspective articles, material predating 2003, and studies with pediatric or elderly populations. Sixteen articles met criteria.



RESULTS: Data supported historical findings that musculoskeletal injury is the second most common injury in patients with IPV, with upper extremity fractures prevailing. Minimally displaced phalanges fractures were most common (9.9%-64%), and isolated ulnar fractures had significant relative risk of IPV association (8.5-12.8). Patients with multiple fractures of varying chronicity were more likely to be victims of IPV (sensitivity 25.2%, specificity 99.2%, positive predictive value 96.2%), and these chronic fractures matched patterns of acute injury caused by IPV. New findings in male victims included a higher proportion of lower extremity and pelvic fractures seen in male cohorts.



CONCLUSION: This study synthesizes evidence of IPV-related orthopaedic injuries, offering objective criteria for identifying victims. Despite limitations in fracture descriptions, the findings aid various physicians in recognizing IPV victims. Considering ongoing IPV prevalence and screening challenges, further research on injury patterns is recommended. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III. See Instructions for Authors for a complete description of levels of evidence.

