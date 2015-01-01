Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with multiple sclerosis (MS) fall frequently. Poor walking aid selection, fit, and use contribute to falls in those who use walking aids.



OBJECTIVES: To determine if the Assistive Device Selection, Training, and Education Program (ADSTEP), with six weekly one-on-one virtual sessions with a physical therapist prevents falls and improves other outcomes in people with MS who use walking aids but still fall.



METHODS: A total of 78 people were randomized to ADSTEP or control. Participants recorded falls daily through 6 months post-intervention. Other outcomes were assessed at baseline, intervention completion, and 6 months later. Outcomes were compared between groups.



RESULTS: The ADSTEP group's mean fall rate (falls/person/month) decreased from baseline to intervention completion (ADSTEP = -0.75, control = +0.90, p < 0.001) and to 6 months later (ADSTEP = -1.02, control = +0.03, p = 0.017) compared to controls. At 6 months, the ADSTEP group had improved physical activity (days/week walking ⩾ 10 minutes at a time: ADSTEP = +0.69, control = -0.58, p = 0.007; minutes/day sitting: ADSTEP = -57, control = +56, p = 0.009) and walking aid fit (proportion with good fit: ADSTEP = +25%, control = -13%, p = 0.018) compared to controls.



CONCLUSIONS: ADSTEP likely reduces falls, increases physical activity, and improves walking aid fit in people with MS who use walking aids and fell in the past year.

