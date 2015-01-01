|
Câmara-Costa H, Dellatolas G, Jourdan C, Ruet A, Bayen E, Vallat-Azouvi C, Allain P, Chevignard M, Azouvi P. Neuropsychol. Rehabil. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
39106184
The Dysexecutive questionnaire (DEX), a 20-item ecological measure used by patients (DEX-S) or significant others (DEX-SO) to assess dysexecutive syndrome, often complements performance-based executive functions (EF) tests. Previous studies highlighted its internal consistency, score variability across samples, weak DEX-S correlations with EF tests, but strong associations with self-assessments of anxiety/depression.
Language: en
Adults; Anxiety; Depression; Dysexecutive questionnaire; Severe traumatic brain injury; Valence bias