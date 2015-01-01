Abstract

Associations between different sarcopenia definitions and the risk of injurious falls were investigated in 75-80-year-old women in the Swedish SUPERB cohort. Only sarcopenia according to the Sarcopenia Definitions and Outcomes Consortium (SDOC) definition was associated with incident injurious falls with and without fractures in older women.



PURPOSE: To investigate the association between three commonly used sarcopenia definitions and the risk of injurious falls in a population of older Swedish women.



METHODS: A total of 2,883 75-80-year-old women with complete data on relevant sarcopenia definitions from the Swedish SUPERB cohort were studied. Sarcopenia was defined based on the Sarcopenia Definitions and Outcomes Consortium (SDOC: low handgrip strength and gait speed), revised European Working Group on Sarcopenia in Older People (EWGSOP2: low appendicular lean mass index (ALMI, dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DXA)-derived), appendicular lean mass (kg)/height (m(2)), hand grip strength (kg), or low chair stand time (s)), and Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia (AWGS: low ALMI and hand grip strength (kg) or low gait speed (m/s)). Questionnaires captured the occurrence of falls in the past 12 months. Incident injurious falls were identified using national registers. Cox regression (hazard ratios (HR) and 95% confidence intervals (CI)) analyses were performed without adjustment and after adjustment for age, body mass index, previous falls, and the Charlson comorbidity index.



RESULTS: During a median (IQR) follow-up time of 7.06 (6.2-7.9) years, there were 491 injurious falls without fracture and 962 injurious falls when also including falls resulting in a fracture. Sarcopenia according to EWGSOP2 and AWGS was not associated with an increased risk of injurious falls. Individuals with sarcopenia defined by SDOC had a higher risk of injurious falls with and without fracture (HR 2.11; 95% CI, 1.63-2.73 and HR, 2.16; 95% CI, 1.55-3.02, respectively).



CONCLUSION: Sarcopenia definitions confined to muscle function and strength such as SDOC, rather than including DXA-determined ALMI (EWGSOP2 and AWGS), are associated with incident injurious falls with and without fractures in older women.

