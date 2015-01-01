Abstract

INTRODUCTION: More than half of those who die by suicide do not communicate about suicide prior to their death. This project describes the emotional state and decision-making among "unplanned" attempt survivors to inform a conceptual model and suicide prevention interventions.



METHODS: This qualitative study purposefully sampled patients who reported having no suicidal thoughts on a standardized mental health questionnaire within 60 days (about 2 months) prior to a nonfatal suicide attempt documented in the health record. Participants verbally consented to telephone interview participation. Semistructured audio-recorded interviews elicited suicide attempt survivor descriptions of their emotional state and experiences in the days, hours, and minutes leading up to their suicide attempt. Interviews were transcribed and analyzed using grounded theory. The biopsychosocial theory of emotion regulation informed conceptual model development.



RESULTS: Participants (N = 26) described 2 distinct "phases" prior to the attempt. First, a phase of increasing life stressors, transitory and nonspecific suicidal thoughts, and a reluctance to disclose experiences. Second, an overwhelming emotional state led to a sudden suicide attempt and nondisclosure due to the rapidity and intensity of the experience. These results informed the conceptual model and intervention development to manage unplanned and overwhelming urges to attempt suicide.



DISCUSSION: Qualitative analysis informed the development of an intervention for the high-intensity "hot" period preceding an attempt, including specific steps to manage a highly intense emotional state in combination with overwhelming urges to kill oneself.



CONCLUSION: Future research is needed to evaluate whether and how this intervention helps support people with a chance of "unplanned" suicide attempts.

