Schade E, Savino GL, Gunal Y, Schöning J. PLoS One 2024; 19(8): e0308260.

(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)

10.1371/journal.pone.0308260

39106260

The increased usage of navigation technologies has caused conflicts in local traffic management, resulting in congested residential areas among other challenges for residents. This paper uses content analysis to investigate such negative social externalities within local communities and neighbourhoods. Through a corpus of 90 news articles about traffic incidents caused by navigation technologies, we identified negative traffic and safety-related externalities, including congestion, damage, pollution, and accidents. We also report on countermeasures by local communities and governments, including street closures, speed limit reduction, and turn bans. Based on our results, we discuss the implications for designing mobile navigation technologies that reduce negative social externalities.


Humans; Safety; Residence Characteristics; Automobile Driving; *Geographic Information Systems; Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control

