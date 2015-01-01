Abstract

Alcohol use among workers that is intended to aid sleep may lead to alcohol use disorders. This study aimed to explore the association between sleep patterns and alcohol use disorders in workers. Data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted in 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020 were used for this study. We included only workers aged 19 years and older. The final analysis comprised 11,972 respondents (6,472 male and 5,500 female). Multiple logistic regression analysis was used to investigate the relationship between sleep patterns and alcohol use disorders. Workers with poor sleep patterns were more likely to develop alcohol use disorders compared to those with good sleep patterns (male: adjusted odds ratio [OR] 1.22, 95% confidence interval 1.07-1.39; female: adjusted OR 1.21, 95% CI 1.03-1.41). Workers with both poor sleep quality and less than seven hours of sleep had the highest odds of alcohol use disorders in both male (adjusted OR 1.73, 95% CI 1.38-2.17) and female (adjusted OR 1.44, 95% CI 1.13-1.84). Poor sleep patterns were associated with alcohol use disorders in male who work night shift (OR: 1.74, 95% CI: 1.25-2.42) and in female who worked more than 52 hours per week (adjusted OR: 1.71, 95% CI: 1.04-2.80). Customized sleep management programs should be provided to workers in sleep-deprived working environments to prevent them from developing alcohol use disorders.

