Abstract

BACKGROUND: Correctional officers face widespread workplace violence and the resulting overwork that can profoundly damage their physical and mental health.



PURPOSE: This study aims to investigate the mediating role of overwork in the relationship between workplace violence and the manifestation of physical and mental health issues among correctional officers.



METHODS: This study enlisted 472 eligible participants. Cross-sectional data were obtained using the Chinese version of the Workplace Violence Scale (WVS), while the physical and mental health of correctional officers was evaluated through relevant scales. Analysis involved descriptive statistics, correlation analyses, and tests for mediation models.



RESULTS: The study found significant correlations between workplace violence, overwork, and various mental health variables (depression, anxiety, stress, suicidal ideation, and insomnia), with correlations ranging from 0.135 to 0.822 (p < 0.01). Mediation analysis revealed that workplace violence directly impacts correctional officers' physical and mental health (p < 0.001) and also has an indirect effect through overwork (p < 0.023). These findings underscore the substantial impact of workplace violence on the health of correctional officers, both directly and indirectly.



CONCLUSION: Workplace violence and overwork significantly contribute to the physical and mental health challenges faced by correctional officers. Overwork acts as a mediator in the relationship between workplace violence and these health issues. The study suggests addressing workplace violence and mental health issues among correctional officers by increasing their numbers, improving the work environment, and implementing enhanced welfare policies.

Language: en