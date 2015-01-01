Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the association between single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) of tryptophan hydroxylase 2 (TPH2) (rs11178997, rs11178998, and rs120074175) and negative life events in adolescent depression with Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI).



METHODS: Genomic DNA was extracted from 197 adolescents with depression (participants group, including NSSI group and non-NSSI group), as well as from 100 healthy controls (control group), in northern China. PCR technology was utilized to amplify DNA fragments and detect genotypes in both groups. The Adolescent Life Event Scale (ASLEC) was employed to conduct a questionnaire survey among the participants and control groups. Differences in allele and genotype frequency distribution between the two groups were analyzed using the X^2 test, while generalized multifactor dimensionality reduction (GMDR) was used to analyze gene-environment interactions.



RESULTS: Significant differences were observed in ASLEC scores between the control group and both the NSSI group and non-NSSI group (P<0.05). Additionally, significant differences were found in the interpersonal relationship factor and punishment factor between the NSSI group and non-NSSI group (P < 0.05). Moreover, a significant difference was identified in SNP genotype of rs11178997 between the depression group (NSSI group + non-NSSI group) and control group (P<0.05). GMDR analysis revealed an interaction among rs11178997, rs11178998, and ASLEC.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with depression, particularly females, may exhibit a tendency to employ NSSI as an emotional coping mechanism when confronted with greater family and interpersonal challenges. The AT genotype of TPH2 gene locus rs11178997 is more prevalent among adolescents with depression. Furthermore, the occurrence of NSSI may be associated with an interaction involving polymorphic sites rs11178997 and rs11178998 along with life events.

