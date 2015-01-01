Abstract

BACKGROUND: An essential aspect of human well-being is positive sexual health outcomes. However, the issue of adverse sexual health outcomes continues to be a major public health concern, particularly for women with disabilities in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Therefore, this current scoping review mapped studies conducted in the last twenty-nine years on the sexual health of women with disabilities from these five dimensions: sexual activity, contraceptive use, sexual autonomy, sexual violence and risky sexual behaviour, whilst seeking to identify the current state of knowledge and address the study gaps in SSA.



METHODS: This current scoping review was informed by the methodological framework proposed by Arksey and O'Malley. Exploratory searches were conducted in PubMed, Web of Science, African Journals Online, etc., to identify studies conducted in SSA that focus on sexual activity, contraceptive use, sexual autonomy, sexual violence and risky sexual behaviour among women with disabilities in SSA since the inception of the International Conference on Population and Development in 1994 to 30th of March 2024. This process resulted in the inclusion of seventeen (17) studies.



RESULTS: Of the 1362 identified through various databases, 34 studies were included for the full-text retrieval and screening; only 17 studies met the inclusion criteria. The eligible studies were conducted across six countries in SSA and published between 2008 and 2023. Eight studies used quantitative study type, six utilised qualitative approach, and three employed mixed-methods analysis. Two studies were conducted on sexual activity, ten were conducted on contraceptive use, four were conducted on sexual violence, and one study was conducted on risky sexual behaviour, whilst no study on sexual autonomy met the inclusion criteria.



CONCLUSION: This review showed that there were few or scarce studies on sexual activity, contraceptive use, sexual autonomy, sexual violence and risky sexual behaviour among women with disabilities in SSA and even where the studies were substantial (contraceptive use), the majority of the studies were conducted in a country. Future studies should consider examining dimensions of sexual health, such as sexual autonomy, sexual activity and risky sexual behaviour of women with disabilities that were not available or were scarce in the literature.

