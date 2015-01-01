|
Citation
Bolarinwa OA, Odimegwu C, Tapera T. Reprod. Health 2024; 21(1): e116.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39107772
Abstract
BACKGROUND: An essential aspect of human well-being is positive sexual health outcomes. However, the issue of adverse sexual health outcomes continues to be a major public health concern, particularly for women with disabilities in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Therefore, this current scoping review mapped studies conducted in the last twenty-nine years on the sexual health of women with disabilities from these five dimensions: sexual activity, contraceptive use, sexual autonomy, sexual violence and risky sexual behaviour, whilst seeking to identify the current state of knowledge and address the study gaps in SSA.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Female; Sex Offenses; Scoping review; Sub-Saharan Africa; *Disabled Persons/psychology; *Sexual Behavior; *Sexual Health; Africa South of the Sahara/epidemiology; Contraception Behavior/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Improving; Reproductive Health; Sexual health; Women with disabilities