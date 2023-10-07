Abstract

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war is posing additional challenges for mental health workers in an already stressful workplace. This study centres on the psychological effects of the shared traumatic reality on mental health workers, arising from the Israel-Hamas war. One month after exposure to the terrorist attack of 7 October 2023 and the outbreak of war following this event, 147 mental health workers completed questionnaires regarding a variety of variables such as demographics, anxiety symptoms, acute stress symptoms, media-induced secondary trauma, personal resilience, National resilience (NR), and post-traumatic growth (PTG). The study found that mental health workers with previous trauma displayed higher anxiety symptoms, acute stress symptoms, and media-induced secondary trauma. Additionally, acute stress and anxiety were positively correlated with media-induced secondary trauma. Religiosity, personal resilience, and NR were found associated with lower anxiety and acute stress symptoms. Religiosity was also positively correlated with personal resilience, NR, and PTG. The PTG of mental health workers working with trauma survivors and evacuees was higher compared to that of other mental health workers. Both adverse and adaptive reactions were evident among mental health workers. While traumatic stress is expected, individual, professional, and NR factors may mitigate its effects. Providing training, social support, regulated media exposure, stress management, and meaning-focused coping strategies can help safeguard workers' well-being.

Language: en