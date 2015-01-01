|
Gillespie K, Adhikary S, Kimball H, Branjerdporn G. Syst. Rev. 2024; 13(1): e213.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39107812
BACKGROUND: Domestic and family violence (DFV) is a significant public health issue that poses a high risk to women, globally. Women experiencing DFV have higher rates of healthcare utilisation than women not experiencing DFV. Healthcare services are therefore well placed to address DFV and deliver education and awareness interventions to women. Video interventions are a strategy to deliver education to women, while overcoming barriers such as language, literacy, lack of rapport with clinician, or unwillingness to disclose. The current review will aim to further understand the characteristics, methods of evaluation, and outcomes of DFV video education interventions for perinatal women.
Language: en
Humans; Female; Education; Pregnancy; Intervention; *Domestic Violence/prevention & control; *Systematic Reviews as Topic; *Video Recording; DFV; Domestic and family violence; IPV; Video