Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic and family violence (DFV) is a significant public health issue that poses a high risk to women, globally. Women experiencing DFV have higher rates of healthcare utilisation than women not experiencing DFV. Healthcare services are therefore well placed to address DFV and deliver education and awareness interventions to women. Video interventions are a strategy to deliver education to women, while overcoming barriers such as language, literacy, lack of rapport with clinician, or unwillingness to disclose. The current review will aim to further understand the characteristics, methods of evaluation, and outcomes of DFV video education interventions for perinatal women.



METHODS: The review will be reported in accordance with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Protocols (PRISMA-P) statement. A systematic search will be conducted of the following databases: Medline, Embase, PsycINFO, PsycArticles, Scopus, and Web of Science Core Collection. Two independent reviewers will screen titles and abstracts against the inclusion criteria, followed by a full text screening of eligible articles. A third reviewer will resolve discrepancies. All study types will be included. Only studies published in English will be included. Risk of bias will be assessed using the Quality Assessment with Diverse Studies (QuADS) tool. Data will undergo an aggregate mixed method synthesis informed by The Joanna Briggs Institute, before being analysed using a thematic approach.



DISCUSSION: This systematic review will provide evidence on best practice for the creation, delivery, and evaluation of DFV video interventions for women in the peripartum. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: PROSPERO registration number CRD42023475338.

