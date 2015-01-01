Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cardiotoxicity is a major toxic effect induced by several types of drugs. An electrocardiogram is done routinely in cardiovascular drug exposures. Cardiac troponin I (cTnI) is the usual biomarker for diagnosing myocardial injury. B-type natriuretic peptide (BNP) is a well-established predictor of disease state in suspected heart failure.



AIM: The study aimed to assess BNP's role as an early predictor of mortality compared with cTnI and ECG changes in acutely poisoned patients with cardiotoxicities.



METHODOLOGY: This study enrolled 70 patients with acute cardiotoxicity by drugs and toxins known to cause cardiac injury admitted to Tanta University Poison Control Center (TUPCC). Collected data included socio-demographic data, toxicological history, vital signs, ECG changes, Poison Severity Score (PSS), BNP, and cTnI serum levels.



RESULT: Patients were classified as survivors and non-survivors. Significantly more delay time was recorded in non-survivors. Moreover, vital signs were significantly abnormal in non-survivors. There was no statistical significance regarding the initial ECG abnormalities between survivors and non-survivors. BNP and cTnI levels were significantly higher among non-survivors. For mortality prediction, BNP had good predictive power (AUC = 0.841) with 100% sensitivity and 79.7% specificity while cTnI had an acceptable predictive power (AUC = 0.786), with 83.3% sensitivity and 78.1% specificity with insignificant difference between both biomarkers.



CONCLUSION: BNP and cTnI levels can predict mortality in acute cardiotoxicity compared to ECG which has no statistically significant prediction. BNP has a higher discriminatory power than cTnI for the prediction of mortality.

Language: en