Kadam P, Patel B, Gopalakrishnan M, Sirur FM, Bharti OK, Agrawal A, Yunus M, Majumdar DB, Ainsworth S. Trans. R. Soc. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
39105603
BACKGROUND: India experiences the highest snakebite burden globally, with 58 000 predicted deaths annually. The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is thought to have a substantial snakebite burden and provides compensation to families who can demonstrate by postmortem and hospital treatment reports that their relatives have died due to snakebite. This study represents the first report on the frequency of distribution of compensation for snakebite deaths in Madhya Pradesh.
India; snakebite; compensation; Madhya Pradesh; venom