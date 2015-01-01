Abstract

BACKGROUND: India experiences the highest snakebite burden globally, with 58 000 predicted deaths annually. The central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is thought to have a substantial snakebite burden and provides compensation to families who can demonstrate by postmortem and hospital treatment reports that their relatives have died due to snakebite. This study represents the first report on the frequency of distribution of compensation for snakebite deaths in Madhya Pradesh.



METHODS: Statewide snakebite death compensation data from 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, provided by the Madhya Pradesh health authorities, were analysed alongside interviews with 15 families that described the events that ultimately led to their compensation claims.



RESULTS: Compensation was paid to a total of 5728 families, with a total value equating to 22 912 Lakhs (approximately US${\$}$27.94 million). Families described commonly recognised snakebite risk factors and behaviours in the events that resulted in their relatives' deaths.



CONCLUSIONS: The snakebite burden in Madhya Pradesh is significant, both in terms of mortality and economic expenditure of the state. Sustained investment in preventative interventions, as well as monitoring of the rate of compensation payouts due to snakebite death as a measure of intervention effectiveness, should be considered to substantially reduce snakebite incidence and mortality.

