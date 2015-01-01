Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impacts on the economic well-being of women, particularly those experiencing intimate partner violence (IPV). While some scholars have included common economic risk factors in their studies on COVID-related IPV experiences, fewer have looked specifically at the nature of the financial issues experienced. As such, the purpose of this study was to better understand the types of financial issues that survivors experienced because of the COVID-19 pandemic and their association with different forms of IPV. In July 2022, a sample of 571 women-identifying IPV survivors living in the United States participated in an online survey via Qualtrics panel service. The mean age of participants was 42, and 69% identified as White, non-Hispanic. On average, participants experienced approximately three COVID-related financial issues. After controlling for sociodemographic characteristics, economic abuse and economic abuse-related financial debt were both significantly associated with COVID-related financial issues. Study findings have important implications for economically supporting IPV survivors through research, policy, and practice.

