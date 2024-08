Abstract

An ethnically diverse sample of 384 male and female undergraduates was assessed for their gender role beliefs based on positive (family responsibility) vs. negative (male dominance and female submissiveness) aspects derived from Hispanic cultural traditions. Negative male and female gender role beliefs were significantly positively correlated with reported victimization by and perpetration of severe intimate partner violence (IPV) for both men and women. Positive male gender role beliefs were negatively correlated with reported victimization by and perpetration of IPV for both men and women, with women also providing some evidence that positive female gender role beliefs were associated with less IPV.

