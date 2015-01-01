Abstract

This research draws on literature review and case analyses revealed that the main reasons for Chinese dating violence's high prevalence are the long-term influence of patriarchy and gender culture and low recognition and awareness of the issue among students. Current Anti-domestic Violence Act does not apply to dating violence rendering victims devoid of preventive skills or relief recourse critiqued. Research exploring the lack of education on intimate partner violence in colleges has made students oblivious to the risks. Finally, the review provides detailed recommendations on expanding the practical scope of the Anti-domestic Violence Act to include dating violence and provide judges with clarification on the relevant elements of a dating relationship and cooperation of the legal system and education system in preventing dating violence.

