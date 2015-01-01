SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Claing A, Dugal C, Brassard A, Lafontaine MF, Savard C, Godbout N. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(3): 332-350.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

DOI

10.1891/VV-2021-0204

PMID

39107071

Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious public health issue associated with numerous deleterious outcomes. Previous studies highlighted the relevance of documenting psychological predictors of IPV to identify prevention strategies. This study examined the links between anxious and depressive symptomatology and perpetrated physical, psychological, and sexual violence among 494 French-Canadian men seeking help for IPV-related difficulties. Differences in the frequency of perpetrated IPV were examined across four groups: (a) no anxious or depressive symptoms reaching a cutoff of high distress, (b) symptoms of anxiety, (c) symptoms of depression, and (d) comorbid symptoms.

RESULTS highlighted that men with comorbid symptoms perpetrated significantly more severe violent acts compared to the other groups. This study underscores the importance of targeting the reduction of psychological distress when treating men who perpetrated IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Adult; Male; Middle Aged; Canada; violence; Young Adult; Comorbidity; psychological distress; aggression; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; *Anxiety; *Depression/epidemiology; clinical population; help seeking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print