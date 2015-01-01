|
Citation
Claing A, Dugal C, Brassard A, Lafontaine MF, Savard C, Godbout N. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(3): 332-350.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)
DOI
PMID
39107071
Abstract
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a serious public health issue associated with numerous deleterious outcomes. Previous studies highlighted the relevance of documenting psychological predictors of IPV to identify prevention strategies. This study examined the links between anxious and depressive symptomatology and perpetrated physical, psychological, and sexual violence among 494 French-Canadian men seeking help for IPV-related difficulties. Differences in the frequency of perpetrated IPV were examined across four groups: (a) no anxious or depressive symptoms reaching a cutoff of high distress, (b) symptoms of anxiety, (c) symptoms of depression, and (d) comorbid symptoms.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Male; Middle Aged; Canada; violence; Young Adult; Comorbidity; psychological distress; aggression; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; *Anxiety; *Depression/epidemiology; clinical population; help seeking