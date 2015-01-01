SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Renken ND, Hall SJ, Prokhorets SS, Saucier DA. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(3): 295-314.

(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)

10.1891/VV-2022-0138

39107072

We examined how individual differences in masculine honor beliefs (MHBs) related to third-person perceptions of revenge pornography (i.e., a man distributing nude photos of his ex-girlfriend) in response to a break-up. Consistent with our hypotheses, higher levels of MHBs were associated with higher ratings of the woman as negative, higher levels of victim-blaming the woman, and higher ratings of revenge pornography as justified. Furthermore, participants perceived the woman as more at fault, and the man's behavior as more justified, when she cheated on him prior to his revenge (compared to when she did not cheat). Overall, our results suggest that both higher levels of MHBs and instances of infidelity inspire beliefs that disempower women victims. Our research extends our understanding of how MHBs and situational factors relate to perceptions of revenge pornography, including its justification and the stigmatization of its victims.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; gender; Young Adult; aggression; Masculinity; Interpersonal Relations; victimization; dating violence; *Erotica/psychology; Crime Victims/psychology; cyber abuse; Social Perception

