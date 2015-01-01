Abstract

Sexual and gender minority youth assigned female at birth (SGM-AFAB) are at disproportionately high risk for intimate partner violence victimization (IPVV), yet remain understudied. Using two time points of data collected from 367 SGM-AFAB young people (aged 16-31 years), we tested whether common, general population risk factors (childhood violence, depression, alcohol and cannabis use, and low social support) and unique stigma-related factors (enacted stigma, microaggressions, and internalized stigma) prospectively predicted psychological, physical, sexual, and identity abuse IPVV in the following 6 months.



RESULTS indicated that some traditional risk factors, including child abuse, depression, cannabis use, and low social support, raise IPVV risk among SGM-AFAB youth. Microaggressions and internalized stigma represent additional, unique IPVV risk factors in this population. SGM-affirmative efforts to prevent IPVV should address these common and SGM-specific risk factors.

Language: en