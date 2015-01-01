|
Whitton SW, Swann G, Newcomb ME. Violence Vict. 2024; 39(3): 277-294.
(Copyright © 2024, Springer Publishing)
39107073
Sexual and gender minority youth assigned female at birth (SGM-AFAB) are at disproportionately high risk for intimate partner violence victimization (IPVV), yet remain understudied. Using two time points of data collected from 367 SGM-AFAB young people (aged 16-31 years), we tested whether common, general population risk factors (childhood violence, depression, alcohol and cannabis use, and low social support) and unique stigma-related factors (enacted stigma, microaggressions, and internalized stigma) prospectively predicted psychological, physical, sexual, and identity abuse IPVV in the following 6 months.
Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; intimate partner violence; Young Adult; Social Stigma; Social Support; longitudinal; LGBT; *Crime Victims/psychology; *Intimate Partner Violence/psychology; *Sexual and Gender Minorities/psychology; minority stress; sexual and gender minorities