Okhrimenko I, Ozerskyi IV, Levytska LV, Ivanova NH, Ivanov YA. Wiad. Lek. 2024; 77(6): 1141-1146.

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To study the study the impact of negative factors of professional activities on the health of law enforcement officers.

PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: The research involved 89 law enforcement officers (58 men, and 31 women) who served for a year in practical police units after graduating from a higher educational institution.

METHODS: analysis and generalization of scientific and methodological literature, anthropometry, physiometry, testing, and statistical methods. The health status was assessed by body mass index, Robinson index, and vital index.

RESULTS: Results: It was found that the body mass index of law enforcement officers for one year of service in practical units deteriorated in both men and women by 1.3 kg/m2 and 0.9 kg/m2, respectively. More negative changes were observed in men. At the same time, after one year of service, the number of men with overweight (27.5 %) and even obesity of the first (13.9 %) and second (5.2 %) degrees increased significantly. In women, the changes were less pronounced. The dynamics of Robinson and vital indices, as well as the level of physical fitness, were also negative.

CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The results of the research indicate a negative impact of professional factors in terms of professional activities on the health of law enforcement officers. It has been found that adherence to the principles of a healthy lifestyle, in particular, a regimen of rationally organized motor activity, is an important area in combating the impact of negative factors of professional activities on the health of law enforcement officers.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Health Status; health; Law Enforcement; *Body Mass Index; *Police; law enforcement officers; negative factors; Obesity/prevention & control/epidemiology; professional activity

