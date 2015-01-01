Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To study the peculiarities of maintaining a healthy lifestyle by service members under martial law.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: The research was conducted in 2022-2024 and involved 60 service members aged 22 to 54. According to their military rank, the respondents were divided into the following groups: junior enlisted (51.7 %), non-commissioned officers (25 %) and commissioned officers (23.3 %).



METHODS: bibliographic, system analysis and generalization, medical and sociological (questionnaire survey), and statistical.



RESULTS: Results: It was found that a healthy lifestyle for most service members is associated with motor activities (51.7 %), rational nutrition (55.9 %), the ability to cope with stress (42.4 %), and giving up bad habits (37.3 %). Only 46.7 % of service members adhere to the relevant principles, even though 55.0 % of respondents named a HLS as one of the values in their unit. It was found that it is difficult to fully adhere to the principles of a healthy lifestyle under the conditions of war. 76.7 % of service members have bad habits (the most common is smoking - 72.2 %).



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: Promising means of forming a healthy lifestyle for service members are: positive motivation and personal conviction in the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle, high-quality medical care, conducting educational work with personnel about the benefits of leading a healthy lifestyle, etc. However, these measures will become fully effective only if we end the war with victory and liberate all Ukrainian lands from the occupying forces.

Language: en