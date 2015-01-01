Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: To study the attitude of law enforcement officers to motor activity and investigate its impact on their health.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: The research, which was conducted in 2022-2024, involved 163 law enforcement officers under the age of 30. Research methods: bibliosemantic, questionnaire, testing, medical and biological methods, methods of mathematical statistics.



RESULTS: Results: It has been found that the vast majority of law enforcement officers (85.3 %) understand the importance of motor activity as a factor of a healthy lifestyle, its impact on physical and mental health, and quality of their professional activities. At the same time, only 27.6 % of law enforcement officers systematically engage in motor activity, 52.8 % do it sporadically, and 25.8 % do not engage in it at all. Among the reasons that prevent them from exercising are lack of time (65.6 %), lack of desire (31.3 %), and fatigue after a service day (28.1 %). It has been found that law enforcement officers who systematically engage in motor activity have a significantly better level of health (7.31 points) compared to those who engage in occasional motor activity (5.07 points) and do not engage at all (2.19 points).



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: The positive impact of motor activity on the level of health of law enforcement officers has been proved. Good health is a guarantee of high resistance of law enforcement officers to negative factors of professional activities, professional longevity, and quality of their professional tasks.

Language: en