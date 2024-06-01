|
Citation
|
Hoffmire CA, Kittel JA, Brenner LA, Schneider AL, Katon J, Miller C, Monteith LL. Womens Health Issues 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39107152
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Women veterans are at increased risk for suicide and experience a high prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and suicide attempt (SA) history. Knowledge regarding SI/SA correlates among women veterans who use reproductive health care services is limited, inhibiting development of evidence-based, gender-sensitive suicide prevention programming tailored to meet women veterans' needs and preferences. This study aimed to 1) describe the prevalence and characteristics of SI and SA among women veterans using Veterans Health Administration (VHA) reproductive health care services and 2) provide an initial exploration of associations between fertility-, pregnancy-, and parenting-related factors with SI and SA to guide future research.
Language: en