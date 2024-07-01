Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The closure of inpatient pediatric units within general hospitals has contributed to the regionalization of pediatric care. For children in rural areas, the distance traveled for hospitalization impacts the quality of care for children, the impact upon families, and the preparedness for disaster planning within rural communities. We assessed trends in location of hospitalization over time for rural-residing children.



METHODS: Using the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project's State Inpatient Databases, we studied 256,947 hospitalizations for rural-residing children 0-17 years of age within eight states (CO, FL, KY, NC, NJ, NY, OR, WA) from 2002-2017. Level of rurality was defined by Rural-Urban Commuting Area Codes: micropolitan, small rural, and isolated rural. Birth, psychiatric, and surgical hospitalizations were excluded. Trends in number of hospitalizations by hospital location, interfacility transfer (IFT), and whether the hospital location was the same level of rurality as the patient's home residence were assessed with the Cochran-Armitage trend test.



RESULTS: From 2002 to 2017, hospitalizations for rural-residing children decreased by 52.7% (56,168 to 26,548) and IFTs increased from 6.7% to 26.5% (p<.001). The proportion of total hospitalizations within metropolitan areas for rural-residing children increased from 32.2% to 72.8% (p<.001). Local-area agreement between the patient's residence and hospital utilized decreased from 53.6% to 21.5% (p<.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Although overall hospitalizations for rural-residing children decreased, IFTs increased, and the proportion hospitalized in metropolitan areas increased. The impact of this shift in inpatient health services on efficiency and quality of care for rural-residing children needs further exploration.

Language: en