|
Citation
|
Ziv N, Mozer-Glassberg Y, Bron-Harlev E, Goldberg L, Niv O, Saar S, Yaron S, Singer-Harel D, Eliakim-Raz N, Fennig S, Livni G, Yarden-Bilavsky H. Acta Paediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39108205
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Following the Hamas terror attack on Israeli towns on October 2023, 250 individuals were taken into captivity. On November-December 2023, during the cease-fire deal, 26 women and children were released. This study is the first to describe the physical and behavioural findings in children and their mothers in the immediate phase of returning home from captivity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; captivity; psychological terror; war trauma; warfare