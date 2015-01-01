Abstract

METHODS: Due to demographic change, the number of polytraumatized geriatric patients (> 64 years) is expected to further increase in the coming years. In addition to the particularities of the accident and the associated injury patterns, prolonged inpatient stays are regularly observed in this group. The aim of the evaluation is to identify further factors that cause prolonged inpatient stays. A study of the data from the TraumaRegister DGU® from 2016-2020 was performed. Inclusion criteria were an age of over 64 years, intensive care treatment in the GAS-region, and an Injury Severity Score (ISS) of at least 16 points. All patients who were above the 80th percentile for the average length of stay or average intensive care stay of the study population were defined as so-called long-stay patients. This resulted in a prolonged inpatient stay of > 25 days and an intensive care stay of > 13 days. Among other, the influence of the cause of the accident, injury patterns according to body regions, the occurrence of complications, and the influence of numerous clinical parameters were examined.



RESULTS: A total of 23,026 patients with a mean age of 76.6 years and a mean ISS of 24 points were included. Mean ICU length of stay was 11 ± 12.9 days (regular length of stay: 3.9 ± 3.1d vs. prolonged length of stay: 12.8 ± 5.7d) and mean inpatient stay was 22.5 ± 18.9 days (regular length of stay: 20.7 ± 15d vs. 35.7 ± 22.3d). A total of n = 6,447 patients met the criteria for a prolonged length of stay. Among these, patients had one more diagnosis on average (4.6 vs. 5.8 diagnoses) and had a higher ISS (21.8 ± 6 pts. vs. 26.9 ± 9.5 pts.) Independent risk factors for prolonged length of stay were intubation duration greater than 6 days (30-fold increased risk), occurrence of sepsis (4x), attempted suicide (3x), presence of extremity injury (2.3x), occurrence of a thromboembolic event (2.7x), and administration of red blood cell concentrates in the resuscitation room (1.9x).



CONCLUSIONS: The present analysis identified numerous independent risk factors for significantly prolonged hospitalization of the geriatric polytraumatized patient, which should be given increased attention during treatment. In particular, the need for a smooth transition to psychiatric follow-up treatment or patient-adapted rehabilitative care for geriatric patients with prolonged immobility after extremity injuries is emphasized by these results.

Language: en