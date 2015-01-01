|
Citation
|
Störmann P, Hörauf JA, Sturm R, Zankena L, Zumsteg JS, Lefering R, Marzi I, Pape HC, Jensen KO. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2024; 36(1): e161.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39110267
|
Abstract
|
METHODS: Due to demographic change, the number of polytraumatized geriatric patients (> 64 years) is expected to further increase in the coming years. In addition to the particularities of the accident and the associated injury patterns, prolonged inpatient stays are regularly observed in this group. The aim of the evaluation is to identify further factors that cause prolonged inpatient stays. A study of the data from the TraumaRegister DGU® from 2016-2020 was performed. Inclusion criteria were an age of over 64 years, intensive care treatment in the GAS-region, and an Injury Severity Score (ISS) of at least 16 points. All patients who were above the 80th percentile for the average length of stay or average intensive care stay of the study population were defined as so-called long-stay patients. This resulted in a prolonged inpatient stay of > 25 days and an intensive care stay of > 13 days. Among other, the influence of the cause of the accident, injury patterns according to body regions, the occurrence of complications, and the influence of numerous clinical parameters were examined.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; Aged, 80 and over; Injury Severity Score; Geriatrics; *Blood Transfusion/statistics & numerical data; *Fractures, Bone/epidemiology; *Length of Stay; *Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data; Length of stay; Multiple Trauma/epidemiology; Polytrauma; Prolonged LOS; Severely injured; Thromboembolism/epidemiology/etiology