Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) has been indicated in adverse health outcomes across the lifespan, including severe infection-related outcomes. Yet, data are scarce on the potential role of CM in severe COVID-19-related outcomes as well as on mechanisms underlying this association.



METHODS: We included 151,427 individuals in the UK Biobank who responded to questions on the history of CM in 2016 and 2017 and were alive on January 31, 2020. Binomial logistic regression models were performed to estimate the association between a history of CM and severe COVID-19 outcomes (i.e. hospitalization or death due to COVID-19), as well as COVID-19 diagnosis and vaccination as secondary outcomes. We then explored the potential mediating roles of socio-economic status, lifestyle and pre-pandemic comorbidities, and the effect modification by polygenic risk score for severe COVID-19 outcomes.



RESULTS: The mean age of the study population at the start of the pandemic was 67.7 (SD = 7.72) years, and 56.5% were female. We found the number of CM types was associated with the risk of severe COVID-19 outcomes in a graded manner (p(for trend) < 0.01). Compared to individuals with no history of CM, individuals exposed to any CM were more likely to be hospitalized or die due to COVID-19 (odds ratio [OR] = 1.54 [95%CI 1.31-1.81]), particularly after physical neglect (2.04 [1.57-2.62]). Largely comparable risk patterns were observed across groups of high vs. low genetic risks for severe COVID-19 outcomes (p(for difference) > 0.05). Mediation analysis revealed that 50.9% of the association between CM and severe COVID-19 outcomes was explained by suboptimal socio-economic status, lifestyle, and pre-pandemic diagnosis of psychiatric disorders or other chronic medical conditions. In contrast, any CM exposure was only weakly associated with COVID-19 diagnosis (1.06 [1.01-1.12]) while significantly associated with not being vaccinated for COVID-19 (1.21 [1.13-1.29]).



CONCLUSIONS: Our results add to the growing knowledge base indicating the role of childhood maltreatment in negative health outcomes across the lifespan, including severe COVID-19-related outcomes. The identified factors underlying this association represent potential intervention targets for mitigating the harmful effects of childhood maltreatment in COVID-19 and similar future pandemics.

