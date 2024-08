Abstract

A senior GP has been suspended from the UK medical register for 12 months after faking an assault on him by a patient in a bid to get the patient removed from the practice's list.



Gurkirit Kalkat, who had failed in previous attempts to persuade Patient A to change to another practice, threw himself against a door and hit himself in the chest before pressing a panic button during a consultation, Patient A told a medical practitioners tribunal.



Kalkat, 58, did not attend the hearing and was not represented, although he denied the allegation in a statement. But the tribunal concluded that it was more likely than …

