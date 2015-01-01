Abstract

Studies in veterans have yet to examine interconnections between homelessness, financial debt, and suicidal ideation. We analyzed data from a nationally-representative study conducted in 2021 of low-income U.S. veterans (N = 1,004). Analyses revealed veterans who were younger, male, had a history of criminal arrests, met criteria for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), reported greater loneliness, or had both a history of homelessness and higher debt were more likely to endorse suicidal ideation. We found an interaction between a history of homelessness and current debt: 40% of veterans with both past homelessness and higher debt reported suicidal ideation, whereas only 10% of veterans with either past homelessness or higher debt reported suicidal ideation. As past homelessness and current debt interacted to increase the odds of suicidal ideation in a national sample of veterans, these results inform policy and clinical decision-making for suicide prevention and in programs serving veterans experiencing homelessness.

Language: en