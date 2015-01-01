|
Citation
Cross DS, Wallace R, Cross J, Coimbra Mendonca F. Cureus 2024; 16(8): e66277.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
39108765
PMCID
Abstract
Background and objective Although mental health is always a major concern, particularly for airline pilots, knowledge of and attitudes toward mental health have not always been emphasized for safe operations in the aviation industry. Fear of self-reporting, stigmas, and lack of knowledge about mental health conditions are prevalent in this industry. The purpose of our research was to examine pilots' perceptions of mental health issues, the resources available to them, and the reasons they may or may not report these issues.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; stigma; aviation; pilot; reporting