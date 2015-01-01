Abstract

Background and objective Although mental health is always a major concern, particularly for airline pilots, knowledge of and attitudes toward mental health have not always been emphasized for safe operations in the aviation industry. Fear of self-reporting, stigmas, and lack of knowledge about mental health conditions are prevalent in this industry. The purpose of our research was to examine pilots' perceptions of mental health issues, the resources available to them, and the reasons they may or may not report these issues.



METHODS We conducted a qualitative, phenomenological study in which 21 commercial pilots were interviewed to better understand their perceptions of mental health issues, available self-help resources, and rationale for failing to report mental health issues.



RESULTS The results of our analysis using NVivo software showed that pilots neither reported the issues nor trusted the processes meant to address mental health issues. Three themes emerged from the research: (1) pilots avoid discussing mental health issues for fear of repercussions, (2) although resources exist, pilots generally distrust the confidentiality of reporting systems, and (3) pilots honestly believe that reporting any mental health issue will be devastating to their careers.



CONCLUSIONS Airline companies and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) need to change processes and instill a sense of trust in reporting systems among pilots so that they feel safe reporting mental health concerns and receive improved treatment. This can lead to more accurate reporting of conditions and ensure safe flight operations.

