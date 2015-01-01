|
Citation
|
Harvey D, Rayson P, Lobban F, Palmier-Claus J, Jones S. Digit. Health 2024; 10: e20552076241269580.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39108254
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Clinical observations suggest that individuals with a diagnosis of bipolar face difficulties regulating emotions and impairments to their cognitive processing, which can contribute to high-risk behaviours. However, there are few studies which explore the types of risk-taking behaviour that manifest in reality and evidence suggests that there is currently not enough support for the management of these behaviours. This study examined the types of risk-taking behaviours described by people who live with bipolar and their access to support for these behaviours.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bipolar; computational linguistics; content analysis; corpus linguistics; lived experience; risk-taking