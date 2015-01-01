|
Wu D, Lee JJ, Li Y, Jin J. Ergonomics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39109493
This study investigates driving behaviour in different stages of rear-end conflicts using vehicle trajectory data. Three conflict stages (pre-, in-, and post-conflict) are defined based on time-to-collision (TTC) indicator. Four indexes are selected to capture within-group and between-group characteristics of the stages. Besides, this study also examines the prediction performance of conflict stage identification using specific driving behaviour characteristics associated with each stage.
machine learning; conflict stage; driving behaviour; Rear-end collision; two-step clustering