Abstract

This study investigates driving behaviour in different stages of rear-end conflicts using vehicle trajectory data. Three conflict stages (pre-, in-, and post-conflict) are defined based on time-to-collision (TTC) indicator. Four indexes are selected to capture within-group and between-group characteristics of the stages. Besides, this study also examines the prediction performance of conflict stage identification using specific driving behaviour characteristics associated with each stage.



RESULTS reveal variations in dominant driving characteristics and predictive importance across stages. Heterogeneity exists within stages, with differences among clusters. Drivers slow down during in-conflict, with decreasing speed reduction as stages progress. Reaction time increases in post-conflict. Insufficient space gaps contribute to rear-end conflicts in the in-conflict stage. Furthermore, the prediction performance of conflict stage identification, based on the specific driving behaviour characteristics associated with each stage, is commendable. This study enhances understanding and prediction of conflict stage identification in rear-end conflicts.Practitioner summary: This study explores driving behaviour in rear-end conflict stages using trajectory data. It identifies pre-, in-, and post-conflict stages via time-to-collision indicator and assesses within-group and between-group characteristics. Besides, prediction performance for conflict stage identification based on these characteristics is commendable. This research enhances understanding and prediction of rear-end conflicts.

Language: en