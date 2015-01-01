Abstract

PURPOSE: During the last few years, the number of electric scooter (e-scooter) users has risen to an all-time high. This study aimed to analyze e-scooter related accidents and trauma prevention measures in a large European city (Vienna, Austria).



METHODS: This retrospective study comprises a thorough data assessment and analysis of all e-scooter related accidents between 2018 and 2021 at a large level 1 trauma center in Vienna. Based on the data analysis, risk factors were identified, and possible prevention strategies were proposed.



RESULTS: During the observed period, 1337 patients sustained an injury from an e-scooter. Of these, 1230 were injured directly while driving (92%). The remaining 107 patients (8%) were classified as non-driving injuries. 927 injuries involved males (69.3%). The mean age was 32.1 years (range 4-86 years). Of all injured patients, 429 (32.1%) sustained at least one serious injury. The most common injuries included radial head fractures and concussions. Among the accidents treated, the use of protective equipment was sporadic. For example, helmets were worn in only 13.7% of cases. Wearing a helmet reduced the number of head injuries (24% versus 46.8%). In just three years, the number of patients increased 19-fold with a focus in the summer months.



CONCLUSION: This study shows a substantial and sustained increase in e-scooter accidents with potentially serious injuries. Helmet use was found to be an effective form of head injury prevention. Further options for using protective equipment should be evaluated to improve the safety aspects of riding e-scooters.

