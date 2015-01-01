Abstract

PURPOSE: The appropriate extrication techniques for trauma patients after car accidents remain a topic of controversy. Various techniques for immobilizing the cervical spine during prehospital extrication have been investigated.



METHODS: This explorative study compared the amount of spinal motion during five different extrication procedures from a racecar and a rallycar performed by two teams: a professional motorsport extrication team and a team of professional emergency medical technicians (EMTs). Two different microelectromechanical systems were used to measure spinal motion, and a motionscore was calculated to compare the amount of remaining spinal motion. A high motionscore indicates high remaining motion and a low motionscore indicates low remaining motion.



RESULTS: The use of an extricable seat results in a mean overall motion score of 1617 [95% CI 308-2926]. Emergency extrication without equipment resulted in the lowest overall motionscore 1448 [95% CI 1070-1826]. In case of urgent extrication the Extrication team attained a motionscore of 2118 [95% CI 517-3718] and the EMT team a motionscore of 2932 [95% CI 1427-4435]. When performing the procedure with the aid of a rescue boa, the EMT team achieved an overall mean motionscore in the same range 2725 [95% CI 568-4881] with boa vs. 2932 [95% CI 1427-4435] without boa. When mean scores of individual spinal segments were analyzed, we found that the EMT team did especially worse in immobilizing the cervical spine 198 vs. 758.



CONCLUSIONS: Regular training of extrication procedures has paid off considerably in reducing spinal movement during extrication from a racecar. If an extricable seat is available, extrication should be performed using it. However, if emergency extrication is necessary, an additional manual cervical spine immobilization should be conducted using the Rautek maneuver to sufficiently reduce cervical spine movement.

Language: en