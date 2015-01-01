Abstract

PURPOSE: Our understanding of the growing geriatric population's risk factors for outcomes after traumatic injury remains incomplete. This study aims to compare outcomes of severe isolated blunt chest trauma between young and geriatric patients and assess predictors of mortality.



METHODS: The ACS-TQIP 2017-2020 database was used to identify patients with severe isolated blunt chest trauma. Patients having extra-thoracic injuries, no signs of life upon presentation to the emergency department (ED), prehospital cardiac arrest, or who were transferred to or from other hospitals were excluded. The primary outcome was in-hospital mortality. Univariate and multivariable regression analyses were performed to assess independent predictors of mortality.



RESULTS: A total of 189,660 patients were included in the study, with a median age of 58 years; 37.5% were aged 65 or older, and 1.9% died by discharge. Patients aged 65 and older had significantly higher mortality (3.4% vs. 1.0%, p < 0.001) and overall complications (7.0% vs. 4.7%, p < 0.001) compared to younger patients. Age ≥ 65 was independently associated with mortality (OR: 5.45, 95%CI: 4.96-5.98, p < 0.001), prolonged hospitalization, and complications. In the geriatric group, age > 75 was an independent predictor of mortality compared to ages 65-75 (OR: 2.62, 95%CI: 2.37-2.89, p < 0.001). Geriatric patients with an MVC, presenting with a GCS ≤ 8, and having an SBP < 90 had the highest mortality of 56.9%.



CONCLUSION: The geriatric trauma patient with isolated severe blunt chest injury has significantly higher mortality and morbidity compared to younger patients and warrants special consideration of multiple factors that affect outcomes. Individual predictors of mortality carry a greater impact on mortality in geriatric patients.

Language: en