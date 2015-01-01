Abstract

Previous research exploring the effects of tactile feedback in standing balance protocols may have generated results that misrepresent the modulatory capabilities of cutaneous afference on generating motor output responses. The neurosensory mechanism of textured foot orthoses to maximize the activation of cutaneous mechanoreceptors is through repetitive foot sole skin indentation. Thus, the purpose of this experimental protocol was to investigate muscular activity amplitude changes during the stance phase of gait, specifically when walking on level ground and when stepping onto a raised wedge, and while wearing textured foot orthoses compared to orthoses without texture. Twenty-one healthy young adults were fit to a standardized neutral running shoe and completed five level and wedged walking trials wearing both orthoses. Kinematic, kinetic and electromyography (EMG) data were recorded from eight lower limb muscles. The results of this study revealed EMG suppression of lower leg musculature during stance when walking in textured foot orthoses, and this was most pronounced when lower leg musculature is typically most active. The addition of texture in foot orthoses design, spanning the entire length of the foot sole, appears to be a clear mechanism to modulate neurosensory feedback with intent to suppress EMG of shank musculature during gait.

Language: en