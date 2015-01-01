Abstract

Cannabis is the most widely consumed illicit drug worldwide. As consumption rates increase, partially due to the decriminalization of its use for medicinal and recreational purposes, analytical methods for monitoring different cannabinoids in several biological matrices have been developed. Herein, a simple and fast extraction procedure to extract natural cannabinoids from oral fluid (OF) samples was developed and fully validated according to the ANSI/ASB 2019 Standard Practices for Method Validation in Forensic Toxicology. Using only 0.2 mL of neat OF, the analytes [Δ(9)-tetrahidrocannabinol (THC), 11-hydroxy-Δ(9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-OH), 11-nor-9-carboxy-Δ(9)-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC-COOH), cannabinol (CBN) and cannabidiol (CBD)] were extracted by protein precipitation with a mixture of methanol:acetonitrile (80:20, v/v); the extracts were centrifuged, evaporated to dryness and reconstituted in 100 µL of methanol. Analysis was performed by liquid chromatography coupled to tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). The developed methodology produced linear results for all compounds, with working ranges of 0.1-50 ng/mL for THC, 0.5-50 ng/mL for THC-OH, CBN and CBD, and 0.05-1 ng/mL for THC-COOH. Ion suppression was observed for THC, CBN and CBD, which did not impair sensitivity considering the low limits of quantification (LOQs) and limits of detection (LODs) obtained (which varied between 0.05 and 0.5 ng/mL). The extraction procedure produced great recoveries, and the compounds were stable. No interferences were found, and the method proved to be extremely fast, selective, precise, and accurate for use in routine analysis. The method was successfully applied to authentic samples.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en