Citation
Liu N, Li H, Wang L, Yin J, Peng A. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1413167.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
DOI
PMID
39109361
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Both Internet addiction (IA) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) are major public health concerns among adolescents, association between internet addiction and non-suicidal self-injury have been observed among adolescents. However, it is unclear how, and under what conditions, internet addiction relates to non-suicidal self-injury. According to our hypothesis, there is a positive relationship between IA and NSSI among Chinese adolescents, but this relationship is affected by the mediating role of loneliness and the moderating role of cognitive reappraisal.
Language: en
Keywords
adolescent; loneliness; cognitive reappraisal; IA: internet addiction; NSSI: non-suicidal self-injury